Northern Illinois visits No. 24 Miami (OH) after Elmer’s 30-point showing

Northern Illinois Huskies (7-13, 3-6 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (21-0, 9-0 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Miami (OH) hosts Northern Illinois after Eian Elmer scored 30 points in Miami (OH)’s 86-84 win over the UMass Minutemen.

The RedHawks are 12-0 on their home court. Miami (OH) is sixth in the MAC in team defense, giving up 75.1 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

The Huskies are 3-6 in conference play. Northern Illinois gives up 76.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.5 points per game.

Miami (OH) scores 94.1 points, 18.0 more per game than the 76.1 Northern Illinois allows. Northern Illinois averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Miami (OH) gives up.

The RedHawks and Huskies meet Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brant Byers is averaging 15.1 points for the RedHawks. Peter Suder is averaging 16 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Makhai Valentine is scoring 14.0 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Huskies. Dylan Ducommun is averaging 13.6 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 37.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 10-0, averaging 96.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 54.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

