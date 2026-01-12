Northern Illinois visits Habhab and Eastern Michigan

Northern Illinois Huskies (5-10, 1-3 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-9, 2-3 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northern Illinois Huskies (5-10, 1-3 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (8-9, 2-3 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan takes on Northern Illinois after Mohammad Habhab scored 20 points in Eastern Michigan’s 79-62 loss to the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Eagles are 5-2 on their home court. Eastern Michigan ranks sixth in the MAC with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Godslove Nwabude averaging 2.1.

The Huskies are 1-3 in conference games. Northern Illinois is seventh in the MAC with 32.8 rebounds per game led by Makhai Valentine averaging 5.7.

Eastern Michigan scores 71.2 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 78.2 Northern Illinois gives up. Northern Illinois averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Eastern Michigan allows.

The Eagles and Huskies meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Habhab is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Mak Manciel is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dylan Ducommun averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Valentine is averaging 14.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 71.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 72.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

