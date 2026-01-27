Northern Illinois hosts Miami (OH) after de Vries’ 23-point showing

Miami (OH) RedHawks (16-4, 8-0 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (4-15, 2-6 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (16-4, 8-0 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (4-15, 2-6 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) visits Northern Illinois after Ilse de Vries scored 23 points in Miami (OH)’s 72-52 victory over the Ball State Cardinals.

The Huskies are 2-4 in home games. Northern Illinois allows 68.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.7 points per game.

The RedHawks have gone 8-0 against MAC opponents. Miami (OH) is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Northern Illinois scores 55.4 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 57.9 Miami (OH) gives up. Miami (OH) averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Northern Illinois allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nevaeh Wingate is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Huskies. Emilie Sorensen is averaging 10.6 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Amber Tretter is averaging 14 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the RedHawks. de Vries is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 2-8, averaging 54.6 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

RedHawks: 9-1, averaging 67.0 points, 25.6 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 12.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

