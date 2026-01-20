Northern Illinois faces Western Michigan, looks to stop 3-game skid

Western Michigan Broncos (5-11, 2-4 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (3-14, 1-5 MAC) DeKalb, Illinois; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Michigan Broncos (5-11, 2-4 MAC) at Northern Illinois Huskies (3-14, 1-5 MAC)

DeKalb, Illinois; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois will try to break its three-game slide when the Huskies take on Western Michigan.

The Huskies have gone 1-4 at home. Northern Illinois averages 17.0 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Broncos are 2-4 against MAC opponents. Western Michigan averages 17.4 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Northern Illinois is shooting 36.8% from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points lower than the 42.8% Western Michigan allows to opponents. Western Michigan averages 56.1 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than the 68.6 Northern Illinois allows to opponents.

The Huskies and Broncos square off Wednesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emilie Sorensen averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Nevaeh Wingate is averaging 12.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

Alli Carlson is averaging nine points and 4.9 assists for the Broncos. Kailey Starks is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 1-9, averaging 53.3 points, 26.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Broncos: 4-6, averaging 55.6 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.