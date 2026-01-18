Northern Colorado visits Philip and Montana State

Northern Colorado Bears (14-5, 5-1 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (12-4, 5-0 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Monday, 9 p.m.…

Northern Colorado Bears (14-5, 5-1 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (12-4, 5-0 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State hosts Northern Colorado after Jamison Philip scored 23 points in Montana State’s 82-44 victory over the Montana Lady Griz.

The Bobcats have gone 7-0 in home games. Montana State scores 77.0 points and has outscored opponents by 13.0 points per game.

The Bears are 5-1 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Colorado has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

Montana State makes 42.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Northern Colorado has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). Northern Colorado scores 8.3 more points per game (72.3) than Montana State allows to opponents (64.0).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylee Chirrick is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Bobcats. Addison Harris is averaging 12.2 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tatum West is averaging 10.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Bears. Heather Baymon is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 14.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 68.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 13.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.