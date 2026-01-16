Northern Colorado visits Johnson and Sacramento State

Northern Colorado Bears (11-7, 1-4 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (5-11, 1-3 Big Sky) Sacramento, California; Saturday, 10 p.m.…

Northern Colorado Bears (11-7, 1-4 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (5-11, 1-3 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State hosts Northern Colorado after Prophet Johnson scored 29 points in Sacramento State’s 83-69 victory over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Hornets are 5-1 on their home court. Sacramento State has a 3-10 record against opponents above .500.

The Bears are 1-4 in Big Sky play. Northern Colorado averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Sacramento State scores 77.3 points per game, equal to what Northern Colorado allows. Northern Colorado averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Sacramento State allows.

The Hornets and Bears square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikey Williams is shooting 37.8% and averaging 17.8 points for the Hornets. Johnson is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Quinn Denker is averaging 17.4 points and 6.6 assists for the Bears. Brock Wisne is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 77.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.6 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 80.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points.

