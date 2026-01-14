Northern Colorado visits Henderson and Portland State

Northern Colorado Bears (11-6, 1-3 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (9-5, 3-0 Big Sky) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

Northern Colorado Bears (11-6, 1-3 Big Sky) at Portland State Vikings (9-5, 3-0 Big Sky)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State hosts Northern Colorado after Jaylin Henderson scored 26 points in Portland State’s 96-69 win against the Sacramento State Hornets.

The Vikings are 5-1 on their home court. Portland State ranks third in the Big Sky with 25.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Keyon Kensie averaging 5.8.

The Bears are 1-3 in Big Sky play. Northern Colorado ranks eighth in the Big Sky allowing 77.4 points while holding opponents to 45.6% shooting.

Portland State averages 83.3 points, 5.9 more per game than the 77.4 Northern Colorado gives up. Northern Colorado has shot at a 49.1% clip from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of Portland State have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre-Vaughn Minott is averaging 11.3 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Vikings. Terri Miller Jr. is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Quinn Denker is scoring 17.4 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Bears. Brock Wisne is averaging 16.1 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 54.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 7-3, averaging 80.2 points, 37.3 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 83.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

