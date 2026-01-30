Northern Colorado visits Bowers and Eastern Washington

Northern Colorado Bears (15-7, 6-3 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (11-10, 4-4 Big Sky) Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Northern Colorado Bears (15-7, 6-3 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (11-10, 4-4 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington hosts Northern Colorado after Elyn Bowers scored 26 points in Eastern Washington’s 93-87 victory over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Eagles are 5-3 on their home court. Eastern Washington has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

The Bears are 6-3 in Big Sky play. Northern Colorado averages 70.8 points and has outscored opponents by 10.2 points per game.

Eastern Washington averages 69.1 points, 8.5 more per game than the 60.6 Northern Colorado allows. Northern Colorado averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Eastern Washington allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ella Gallatin is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Eagles. Bowers is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Neenah George is averaging 13.5 points for the Bears. Heather Baymon is averaging 17.3 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 41.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 68.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.