Northern Colorado hosts Northern Arizona following White’s 29-point showing

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-13, 3-4 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (14-6, 5-2 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona visits Northern Colorado after Naomi White scored 29 points in Northern Arizona’s 76-72 loss to the Montana Lady Griz.

The Bears are 8-2 on their home court. Northern Colorado has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lumberjacks are 3-4 in conference play. Northern Arizona gives up 74.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.0 points per game.

Northern Colorado is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 43.0% Northern Arizona allows to opponents. Northern Arizona averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Northern Colorado allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heather Baymon is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 12.7 points and 1.7 steals. Neenah George is shooting 38.3% and averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

White averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, scoring 22.6 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Madison Watts is averaging 12.5 points and 7.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 12.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

