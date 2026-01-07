Northern Colorado hosts Kheil and Idaho State

Idaho State Bengals (8-7, 1-1 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (10-5, 0-2 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Idaho State Bengals (8-7, 1-1 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (10-5, 0-2 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State faces Northern Colorado after Martin Kheil scored 20 points in Idaho State’s 93-87 overtime loss to the Portland State Vikings.

The Bears are 4-1 on their home court. Northern Colorado is eighth in the Big Sky with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Brock Wisne averaging 2.4.

The Bengals have gone 1-1 against Big Sky opponents. Idaho State is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Northern Colorado scores 85.5 points, 12.9 more per game than the 72.6 Idaho State allows. Idaho State has shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points greater than the 45.5% shooting opponents of Northern Colorado have averaged.

The Bears and Bengals square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zack Bloch is shooting 48.5% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 13.2 points and 1.5 steals. Wisne is averaging 16.2 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jamison Guerra is averaging 8.8 points and 4.7 assists for the Bengals. Caleb Van De Griend is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 84.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 3.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Bengals: 6-4, averaging 82.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.