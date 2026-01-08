Northern Colorado hosts Idaho State following Wisne’s 22-point game

Idaho State Bengals (8-7, 1-1 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (10-5, 0-2 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Idaho State Bengals (8-7, 1-1 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (10-5, 0-2 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -3.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado hosts Idaho State after Brock Wisne scored 22 points in Northern Colorado’s 88-79 loss to the Montana Grizzlies.

The Bears are 4-1 in home games. Northern Colorado ranks fourth in the Big Sky in rebounding averaging 34.3 rebounds. Wisne paces the Bears with 6.3 boards.

The Bengals are 1-1 against conference opponents. Idaho State ranks third in the Big Sky giving up 72.6 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

Northern Colorado averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.7 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Idaho State gives up. Idaho State averages 77.8 points per game, equal to what Northern Colorado allows to opponents.

The Bears and Bengals meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Denker is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Bears. Wisne is averaging 16.2 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Connor Hollenbeck is shooting 41.9% and averaging 14.3 points for the Bengals. Martin Kheil is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 84.5 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 3.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Bengals: 6-4, averaging 82.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

