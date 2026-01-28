Northern Colorado hosts Idaho after Hassmann’s 20-point game

Idaho Vandals (15-5, 6-1 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (15-6, 6-2 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST…

Idaho Vandals (15-5, 6-1 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (15-6, 6-2 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho visits Northern Colorado after Hope Hassmann scored 20 points in Idaho’s 84-66 win over the Portland State Vikings.

The Bears have gone 9-2 in home games. Northern Colorado ranks second in the Big Sky with 12.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Tatum West averaging 3.9.

The Vandals are 6-1 in Big Sky play. Idaho has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Northern Colorado’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Idaho allows. Idaho scores 19.3 more points per game (79.9) than Northern Colorado gives up to opponents (60.6).

The Bears and Vandals square off Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Neenah George is scoring 13.6 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Bears. Heather Baymon is averaging 17.3 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 43.9% over the past 10 games.

Kyra Gardner averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Hassmann is averaging 12.7 points, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 12.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Vandals: 7-3, averaging 74.9 points, 41.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

