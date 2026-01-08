Live Radio
Northern Colorado defeats Idaho State 85-72

The Associated Press

January 8, 2026, 11:44 PM

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Zack Bloch’s 26 points helped Northern Colorado defeat Idaho State 85-72 on Thursday.

Bloch added three steals for the Bears (11-5, 1-2 Big Sky Conference). Brock Wisne shot 6 for 8, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 17 points. Ibu Yamakazi finished with 16 points.

Jamison Guerra led the Bengals (8-8, 1-2) in scoring, finishing with 26 points. Cheikh Sow added 10 points and 12 rebounds for Idaho State. Gus Etchison also recorded 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

