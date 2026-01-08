Northern Colorado defeats Idaho State 85-72

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Zack Bloch’s 26 points helped Northern Colorado defeat Idaho State 85-72 on Thursday. Bloch added three…

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Zack Bloch’s 26 points helped Northern Colorado defeat Idaho State 85-72 on Thursday.

Bloch added three steals for the Bears (11-5, 1-2 Big Sky Conference). Brock Wisne shot 6 for 8, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 17 points. Ibu Yamakazi finished with 16 points.

Jamison Guerra led the Bengals (8-8, 1-2) in scoring, finishing with 26 points. Cheikh Sow added 10 points and 12 rebounds for Idaho State. Gus Etchison also recorded 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.