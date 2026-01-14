Northern Colorado and Portland State face off in conference showdown

Portland State Vikings (5-10, 1-2 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (12-5, 3-1 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Portland State Vikings (5-10, 1-2 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (12-5, 3-1 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kyleigh Brown and Portland State visit Tatum West and Northern Colorado in Big Sky play Thursday.

The Bears have gone 6-2 in home games. Northern Colorado has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Vikings are 1-2 in Big Sky play. Portland State is eighth in the Big Sky with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Ciera Ellington averaging 4.2.

Northern Colorado’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Portland State gives up. Portland State has shot at a 39.1% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points below the 39.6% shooting opponents of Northern Colorado have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heather Baymon is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 11.4 points and 1.6 steals. Neenah George is shooting 39.2% and averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games.

Brown is scoring 18.5 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Vikings. Hannah Chicken is averaging 11.8 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 47.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 72.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 14.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Vikings: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

