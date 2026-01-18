Northern Arizona Lumberjacks take on the Montana Grizzlies on 6-game slide

Montana Grizzlies (9-9, 3-2 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-13, 0-6 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Monday, 8 p.m. EST…

Montana Grizzlies (9-9, 3-2 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-13, 0-6 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona enters the matchup against Montana after losing six in a row.

The Lumberjacks have gone 6-3 at home. Northern Arizona has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Grizzlies are 3-2 in conference matchups. Montana ranks sixth in the Big Sky shooting 34.4% from 3-point range.

Northern Arizona makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Montana has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Montana averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Northern Arizona allows.

The Lumberjacks and Grizzlies match up Monday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zack Davidson is averaging 14 points for the Lumberjacks. Ryan Abelman is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games.

Money Williams is shooting 50.2% and averaging 19.4 points for the Grizzlies. Te’Jon Sawyer is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 2-8, averaging 70.9 points, 27.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

