Northern Arizona hosts Picton and Sacramento State

Sacramento State Hornets (8-8, 2-1 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-11, 2-2 Big Sky) Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Sacramento State Hornets (8-8, 2-1 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-11, 2-2 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State visits Northern Arizona after Natalie Picton scored 21 points in Sacramento State’s 68-64 win over the Portland State Vikings.

The Lumberjacks have gone 2-3 at home. Northern Arizona is fourth in the Big Sky with 13.8 assists per game led by Audrey Taylor averaging 3.1.

The Hornets have gone 2-1 against Big Sky opponents. Sacramento State averages 66.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.5 points per game.

Northern Arizona averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Sacramento State allows. Sacramento State averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Northern Arizona allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Naomi White averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, scoring 23.0 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Taylor is averaging 7.7 points, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

Rubi Gray is scoring 14.8 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Hornets. Picton is averaging 12.3 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 34.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 61.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

