Northeastern visits Monmouth after Gamble’s 30-point game

Northeastern Huskies (6-11, 2-5 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (12-5, 5-1 CAA) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Northeastern Huskies (6-11, 2-5 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (12-5, 5-1 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth hosts Northeastern after Gigi Gamble scored 30 points in Monmouth’s 72-31 victory against the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Hawks have gone 7-1 at home. Monmouth scores 65.4 points and has outscored opponents by 8.4 points per game.

The Huskies have gone 2-5 against CAA opponents. Northeastern allows 67.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.0 points per game.

Monmouth’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Northeastern allows. Northeastern averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Monmouth gives up.

The Hawks and Huskies square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gamble is scoring 13.7 points per game with 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Hawks. Divine Dibula is averaging 14 points and 8.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Camryn Collins is averaging 11.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Huskies. Justice Tramble is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 9-1, averaging 67.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.0 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 62.2 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.