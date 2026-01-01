Northeastern travels to UNC Wilmington for conference showdown

Northeastern Huskies (4-6) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-7) Wilmington, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rori Cox and…

Northeastern Huskies (4-6) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (4-7)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rori Cox and UNC Wilmington host Yirsy Queliz and Northeastern in CAA play.

The Seahawks have gone 3-1 in home games. UNC Wilmington ranks seventh in the CAA with 12.2 assists per game led by Cox averaging 3.0.

The Huskies are 3-3 on the road. Northeastern gives up 65.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.6 points per game.

UNC Wilmington scores 64.5 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than the 65.6 Northeastern gives up. Northeastern’s 39.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than UNC Wilmington has allowed to its opponents (42.3%).

The Seahawks and Huskies meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paige Smith averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc. Cox is averaging 13 points and 2.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Camryn Collins is shooting 40.9% and averaging 12.4 points for the Huskies. Queliz is averaging 11.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

