Northeastern hosts UNC Wilmington after Loughnane’s 23-point game

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (14-2, 3-0 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (5-9, 1-2 CAA) Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (14-2, 3-0 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (5-9, 1-2 CAA)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -3.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern faces UNC Wilmington after Mike Loughnane scored 23 points in Northeastern’s 97-82 loss to the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Huskies are 1-2 in home games. Northeastern is 3-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Seahawks are 3-0 against CAA opponents. UNC Wilmington is 2-1 in one-possession games.

Northeastern scores 76.2 points, 11.6 more per game than the 64.6 UNC Wilmington allows. UNC Wilmington averages 77.9 points per game, 1.4 fewer than the 79.3 Northeastern allows to opponents.

The Huskies and Seahawks square off Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Alarie is averaging 10.3 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Huskies. William Kermoury is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nolan Hodge averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Seahawks, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Patrick Wessler is shooting 59.8% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 77.3 points, 26.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points per game.

Seahawks: 9-1, averaging 75.5 points, 38.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.