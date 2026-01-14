Northeastern hosts Klaczek and Elon

Elon Phoenix (11-6, 3-1 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (5-11, 1-4 CAA) Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Elon visits…

Elon Phoenix (11-6, 3-1 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (5-11, 1-4 CAA)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon visits Northeastern after Kacper Klaczek scored 20 points in Elon’s 83-82 win over the Campbell Fighting Camels.

The Huskies have gone 1-4 in home games. Northeastern is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Phoenix are 3-1 against CAA opponents. Elon ranks third in the CAA shooting 35.6% from 3-point range.

Northeastern scores 76.4 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than the 78.2 Elon gives up. Elon has shot at a 48.0% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points fewer than the 49.7% shooting opponents of Northeastern have averaged.

The Huskies and Phoenix match up Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Kermoury averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 45.3% from beyond the arc. LA Pratt is averaging 17 points, 3.3 assists and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games.

Randall Pettus II is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Phoenix, while averaging 13.6 points and 1.5 steals. Chandler Cuthrell is shooting 52.8% and averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 2-8, averaging 77.9 points, 24.1 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points per game.

Phoenix: 7-3, averaging 83.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

