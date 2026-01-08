Northeastern and N.C. A&T face off for conference matchup

North Carolina A&T Aggies (5-8, 0-2 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (4-8, 0-2 CAA) Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (5-8, 0-2 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (4-8, 0-2 CAA)

Boston; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chaniya Clark and N.C. A&T take on Yirsy Queliz and Northeastern in CAA play.

The Huskies are 1-3 in home games. Northeastern is 1-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Aggies are 0-2 against CAA opponents. N.C. A&T ranks third in the CAA with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Clark averaging 5.6.

Northeastern’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game N.C. A&T gives up. N.C. A&T’s 38.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than Northeastern has given up to its opponents (42.0%).

The Huskies and Aggies match up Friday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Queliz is averaging 11.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Huskies. Nariyah Simmons is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Clark is averaging 10.8 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Aggies. Elliott Jessup is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 59.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 66.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points.

