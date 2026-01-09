North Texas visits Tulane after Proctor’s 24-point game

North Texas Mean Green (8-7, 2-1 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (6-9, 1-2 AAC) New Orleans; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

North Texas Mean Green (8-7, 2-1 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (6-9, 1-2 AAC)

New Orleans; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas visits Tulane after Aysia Proctor scored 24 points in North Texas’ 87-63 victory against the East Carolina Pirates.

The Green Wave are 4-5 on their home court. Tulane averages 17.2 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Mean Green are 2-1 in conference play. North Texas ranks fourth in the AAC shooting 32.0% from 3-point range.

Tulane makes 41.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than North Texas has allowed to its opponents (37.8%). North Texas has shot at a 41.8% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 39.7% shooting opponents of Tulane have averaged.

The Green Wave and Mean Green meet Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kanija Daniel is shooting 39.1% and averaging 11.4 points for the Green Wave. Mecailin Marshall is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Megan Nestor is averaging 12.5 points and 11.8 rebounds for the Mean Green. Andi Schissler is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Mean Green: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 37.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

