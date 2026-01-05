North Texas takes on conference foe East Carolina

East Carolina Pirates (10-5, 2-0 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (7-7, 1-1 AAC) Denton, Texas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

East Carolina Pirates (10-5, 2-0 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (7-7, 1-1 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennedy Fauntleroy and East Carolina visit Megan Nestor and North Texas in AAC action.

The Mean Green are 4-4 on their home court. North Texas is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Pirates are 2-0 in AAC play. East Carolina is second in the AAC scoring 73.0 points per game and is shooting 39.4%.

North Texas averages 72.3 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 67.5 East Carolina gives up. East Carolina has shot at a 39.4% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points above the 37.9% shooting opponents of North Texas have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aysia Proctor is averaging 12.6 points for the Mean Green. Nestor is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Taylor Barner is shooting 42.9% and averaging 14.1 points for the Pirates. Fauntleroy is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 37.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Pirates: 8-2, averaging 73.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 11.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.