North Texas hosts Tulsa following Lawal’s 25-point outing

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (13-1, 1-0 AAC) at North Texas Mean Green (9-5, 0-1 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Hurricane -3.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa visits North Texas after Jaylen Lawal scored 25 points in Tulsa’s 97-48 victory against the Rice Owls.

The Mean Green are 7-0 on their home court. North Texas scores 69.8 points and has outscored opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The Golden Hurricane are 1-0 against AAC opponents. Tulsa is second in the AAC with 16.8 assists per game led by Tylen Riley averaging 3.6.

North Texas makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Tulsa has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Tulsa scores 26.8 more points per game (89.9) than North Texas gives up to opponents (63.1).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Je’Shawn Stevenson is averaging 16.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Mean Green. Cahmai Crosby is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Miles Barnstable averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc. Riley is averaging 15 points and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 10-0, averaging 90.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

