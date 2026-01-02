North Florida plays Lipscomb after Jackson’s 20-point outing

North Florida Ospreys (2-12, 0-1 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (8-6, 1-0 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Florida Ospreys (2-12, 0-1 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (8-6, 1-0 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida visits Lipscomb after Kent Jackson scored 20 points in North Florida’s 102-83 loss to the Austin Peay Governors.

The Bisons have gone 6-0 in home games. Lipscomb leads the ASUN with 19.4 assists per game led by Mateo Esmeraldo averaging 6.8.

The Ospreys are 0-1 against ASUN opponents. North Florida ranks third in the ASUN shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

Lipscomb scores 81.3 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 91.1 North Florida gives up. North Florida has shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of Lipscomb have averaged.

The Bisons and Ospreys match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Asman is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Bisons. Ethan Duncan is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kamrin Oriol is shooting 48.1% and averaging 18.7 points for the Ospreys. Jackson is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 7-3, averaging 83.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 20.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Ospreys: 1-9, averaging 78.0 points, 26.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.