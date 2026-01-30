North Florida hosts Williams and Lipscomb

Lipscomb Bisons (14-8, 7-2 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (5-17, 3-6 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lipscomb Bisons (14-8, 7-2 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (5-17, 3-6 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb faces North Florida after Charlie Williams scored 22 points in Lipscomb’s 70-65 loss to the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Ospreys have gone 4-5 in home games. North Florida gives up 91.0 points and has been outscored by 9.5 points per game.

The Bisons are 7-2 in conference matchups. Lipscomb is second in the ASUN with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Grant Asman averaging 5.2.

North Florida averages 81.5 points, 6.6 more per game than the 74.9 Lipscomb gives up. Lipscomb’s 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than North Florida has allowed to its opponents (49.8%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamrin Oriol is scoring 20.4 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Ospreys. Kent Jackson is averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games.

Asman is averaging 13.7 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Bisons. Ethan Duncan is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 3-7, averaging 84.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 92.0 points per game.

Bisons: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

