North Florida hosts Williams and Austin Peay

Austin Peay Governors (9-2, 1-0 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (5-7, 0-1 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Austin Peay Governors (9-2, 1-0 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (5-7, 0-1 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay visits North Florida after Mya Williams scored 21 points in Austin Peay’s 71-65 win against the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Ospreys are 4-1 on their home court. North Florida has a 2-6 record against teams over .500.

The Governors are 1-0 against ASUN opponents. Austin Peay ranks fourth in the ASUN with 13.5 assists per game led by Jim’Miyah Branton averaging 3.7.

North Florida averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Austin Peay gives up. Austin Peay averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than North Florida gives up.

The Ospreys and Governors face off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dezuray McGill is averaging 10.8 points for the Ospreys. Jamisyn Stinson is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games.

Anovia Sheals is shooting 39.2% and averaging 13.5 points for the Governors. Williams is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 4-6, averaging 60.6 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Governors: 8-2, averaging 65.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.