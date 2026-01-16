North Florida hosts Cook and Central Arkansas

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (9-8, 2-3 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (6-10, 1-4 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (9-8, 2-3 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (6-10, 1-4 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas faces North Florida after Jenna Cook scored 21 points in Central Arkansas’ 96-86 loss to the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Ospreys are 4-3 in home games. North Florida has a 3-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Sugar Bears have gone 2-3 against ASUN opponents. Central Arkansas averages 71.3 points and has outscored opponents by 12.5 points per game.

North Florida makes 39.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than Central Arkansas has allowed to its opponents (34.4%). Central Arkansas averages 71.3 points per game, 0.7 fewer than the 72.0 North Florida gives up to opponents.

The Ospreys and Sugar Bears match up Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonya Waldon is averaging 10.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Ospreys. Jamisyn Stinson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Shae Littleford is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Sugar Bears. Cheyanne Kemp is averaging 12.4 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 4-6, averaging 63.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Sugar Bears: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

