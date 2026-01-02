North Dakota visits Oglesby and Oral Roberts

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (3-11, 0-1 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (7-7, 0-1 Summit) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (3-11, 0-1 Summit) at Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (7-7, 0-1 Summit)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts takes on North Dakota after Jalei Oglesby scored 20 points in Oral Roberts’ 76-68 loss to the North Dakota State Bison.

The Golden Eagles have gone 5-2 at home. Oral Roberts is sixth in the Summit with 12.9 assists per game led by Gentry Baldwin averaging 2.7.

The Fighting Hawks are 0-1 in conference matchups. North Dakota is eighth in the Summit scoring 56.5 points per game and is shooting 35.9%.

Oral Roberts makes 43.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than North Dakota has allowed to its opponents (38.6%). North Dakota’s 35.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.3 percentage points lower than Oral Roberts has allowed to its opponents (45.2%).

The Golden Eagles and Fighting Hawks square off Saturday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anna Trusty is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Baldwin is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mackenzie Hughes is averaging 9.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Fighting Hawks. Walker Demers is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Fighting Hawks: 3-7, averaging 59.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

