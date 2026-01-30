North Dakota State visits South Dakota following Buntyn’s 26-point game

North Dakota State Bison (18-5, 8-0 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (12-11, 4-4 Summit League) Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday,…

North Dakota State Bison (18-5, 8-0 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (12-11, 4-4 Summit League)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota plays North Dakota State after Uzziah Buntyn scored 26 points in South Dakota’s 77-69 victory against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Coyotes are 10-3 in home games. South Dakota is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Bison are 8-0 in conference matchups. North Dakota State is the leader in the Summit League giving up only 69.8 points per game while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

South Dakota averages 81.9 points, 12.1 more per game than the 69.8 North Dakota State allows. North Dakota State’s 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than South Dakota has given up to its opponents (50.2%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Bruns is averaging 20.7 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Coyotes. Cameron Fens is averaging 16.5 points and 9.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Trevian Carson is averaging 13.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Bison. Tay Smith is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 5-5, averaging 79.2 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points per game.

Bison: 8-2, averaging 78.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

