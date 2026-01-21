North Dakota State visits Denver following Johnson’s 33-point outing

North Dakota State Bison (16-5, 6-0 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (9-11, 2-3 Summit League) Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts North Dakota State after Carson Johnson scored 33 points in Denver’s 98-87 victory against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Pioneers are 6-2 in home games. Denver is 5-7 against opponents over .500.

The Bison are 6-0 against Summit League opponents. North Dakota State averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 14-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Denver’s average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game North Dakota State allows. North Dakota State averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Denver allows.

The Pioneers and Bison match up Thursday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 18.5 points per game with 1.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Pioneers. Jeremiah Burke is averaging 16.7 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 47.0% over the past 10 games.

Trevian Carson is averaging 13.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Bison. Treyson Anderson is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 90.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.0 points per game.

Bison: 8-2, averaging 82.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

