North Dakota State plays St. Thomas following Koenen’s 26-point game

North Dakota State Bison (16-2, 5-0 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (9-10, 2-3 Summit)

Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State visits St. Thomas after Avery Koenen scored 26 points in North Dakota State’s 76-68 victory against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Tommies have gone 6-6 in home games. St. Thomas ranks second in the Summit with 14.8 assists per game led by Jada Hood averaging 3.7.

The Bison are 5-0 against Summit opponents. North Dakota State averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 12-1 when winning the turnover battle.

St. Thomas averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 4.2 per game North Dakota State allows. North Dakota State averages 18.9 more points per game (79.8) than St. Thomas gives up to opponents (60.9).

The Tommies and Bison square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Sand is averaging 13.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.7 blocks for the Tommies. Hood is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jocelyn Schiller is averaging 10.8 points and 3.2 assists for the Bison. Koenen is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.9 points per game.

Bison: 10-0, averaging 82.4 points, 48.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

