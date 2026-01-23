North Dakota State plays South Dakota, aims for 16th straight win

South Dakota Coyotes (15-5, 5-1 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (17-2, 6-0 Summit) Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

South Dakota Coyotes (15-5, 5-1 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (17-2, 6-0 Summit)

Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State comes into a matchup with South Dakota as winners of 15 consecutive games.

The Bison are 6-1 in home games. North Dakota State has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Coyotes are 5-1 against conference opponents. South Dakota is third in the Summit with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Elise Turrubiates averaging 2.0.

North Dakota State makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 14.9 percentage points higher than South Dakota has allowed to its opponents (32.3%). South Dakota has shot at a 42.2% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points greater than the 40.3% shooting opponents of North Dakota State have averaged.

The Bison and Coyotes square off Saturday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Koenen is shooting 63.7% and averaging 18.5 points for the Bison. Molly Lenz is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Angelina Robles is averaging 14.3 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Coyotes. Molly Joyce is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 10-0, averaging 82.0 points, 48.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points per game.

Coyotes: 7-3, averaging 69.7 points, 36.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

