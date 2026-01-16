North Dakota State hosts St. Thomas after Janowski’s 32-point performance

Saint Thomas Tommies (15-4, 4-0 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (15-5, 5-0 Summit League) Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday,…

Saint Thomas Tommies (15-4, 4-0 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (15-5, 5-0 Summit League)

Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits North Dakota State after Nick Janowski scored 32 points in St. Thomas’ 91-80 victory over the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Bison are 9-0 in home games. North Dakota State is the best team in the Summit League with 12.6 fast break points.

The Tommies are 4-0 in conference games. St. Thomas is second in the Summit League with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Janowski averaging 4.1.

North Dakota State averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 8.1 per game St. Thomas allows. St. Thomas averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game North Dakota State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damari Wheeler-Thomas is scoring 14.4 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Bison. Trevian Carson is averaging 15.3 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 62.2% over the last 10 games.

Nolan Minessale is scoring 20.9 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Tommies. Janowski is averaging 19.1 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 8-2, averaging 83.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Tommies: 9-1, averaging 88.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 54.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

