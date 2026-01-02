North Dakota State hosts Oral Roberts following Yamanouchi-Williams’ 20-point performance

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-11, 0-1 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (11-5, 1-0 Summit League) Fargo, North Dakota;…

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (5-11, 0-1 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (11-5, 1-0 Summit League)

Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts plays North Dakota State after Yuto Yamanouchi-Williams scored 20 points in Oral Roberts’ 72-61 loss to the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

The Bison are 7-0 in home games. North Dakota State is second in the Summit League in rebounding averaging 33.3 rebounds. Trevian Carson paces the Bison with 7.1 boards.

The Golden Eagles are 0-1 against Summit League opponents. Oral Roberts gives up 76.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.4 points per game.

North Dakota State averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Oral Roberts gives up. Oral Roberts’ 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than North Dakota State has allowed to its opponents (43.9%).

The Bison and Golden Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damari Wheeler-Thomas is averaging 14.5 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bison. Carson is averaging 14.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Ty Harper is averaging 16.1 points for the Golden Eagles. Connor Dow is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 3-7, averaging 70.9 points, 26.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.