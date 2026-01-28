North Dakota State hosts Denver following Watts’ 31-point outing

Denver Pioneers (9-11, 3-4 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (18-2, 7-0 Summit) Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

Denver Pioneers (9-11, 3-4 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (18-2, 7-0 Summit)

Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver plays North Dakota State after Coryn Watts scored 31 points in Denver’s 86-74 victory over the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Bison have gone 7-1 at home. North Dakota State has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pioneers are 3-4 in Summit play. Denver ranks seventh in the Summit with 12.2 assists per game led by Watts averaging 2.8.

North Dakota State makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than Denver has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). Denver averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 4.2 per game North Dakota State allows.

The Bison and Pioneers meet Thursday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Koenen is averaging 18.7 points, 17.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Bison. Molly Lenz is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Watts is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, while averaging 20.3 points and 1.8 steals. Laia Monclova is shooting 39.3% and averaging 12.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 10-0, averaging 81.6 points, 48.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points per game.

Pioneers: 5-5, averaging 61.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

