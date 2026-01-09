North Dakota plays UMKC after Demers’ 23-point outing

UMKC Roos (3-12, 1-2 Summit) at North Dakota Fighting Hawks (4-12, 1-2 Summit) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

UMKC Roos (3-12, 1-2 Summit) at North Dakota Fighting Hawks (4-12, 1-2 Summit)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota takes on UMKC after Walker Demers scored 23 points in North Dakota’s 75-54 win over the Omaha Mavericks.

The Fighting Hawks are 4-4 in home games. North Dakota has a 2-8 record against teams over .500.

The Roos are 1-2 in conference play. UMKC leads the Summit with 12.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Elauni Bennett averaging 4.5.

North Dakota is shooting 37.1% from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points lower than the 43.8% UMKC allows to opponents. UMKC averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game North Dakota gives up.

The Fighting Hawks and Roos square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Demers is scoring 10.7 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Fighting Hawks. Mikayla Aumer is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Emani Bennett is averaging 15.4 points and 1.6 steals for the Roos. Elauni Bennett is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Hawks: 3-7, averaging 60.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Roos: 2-8, averaging 65.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

