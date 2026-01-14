North Dakota hosts St. Thomas after Janowski’s 23-point showing

Saint Thomas Tommies (14-4, 3-0 Summit League) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (9-11, 3-1 Summit League) Grand Forks, North Dakota;…

Saint Thomas Tommies (14-4, 3-0 Summit League) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (9-11, 3-1 Summit League)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits North Dakota after Nick Janowski scored 23 points in St. Thomas’ 82-71 victory against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 6-4 in home games. North Dakota has a 4-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tommies have gone 3-0 against Summit League opponents. St. Thomas is second in the Summit League scoring 82.4 points per game and is shooting 50.1%.

North Dakota’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game St. Thomas gives up. St. Thomas scores 6.3 more points per game (82.4) than North Dakota allows to opponents (76.1).

The Fightin’ Hawks and Tommies match up Thursday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eli King is averaging 11.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Fightin’ Hawks. Zach Kraft is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nolan Minessale is shooting 54.4% and averaging 20.6 points for the Tommies. Janowski is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Tommies: 9-1, averaging 87.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

