North Dakota hosts South Dakota State following Wilkinson’s 24-point game

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (8-8, 1-0 Summit League) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (7-10, 1-0 Summit League)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jackrabbits -7.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State faces North Dakota after Damon Wilkinson scored 24 points in South Dakota State’s 84-69 victory against the Omaha Mavericks.

The Fightin’ Hawks have gone 5-4 at home. North Dakota has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Jackrabbits are 1-0 against Summit League opponents. South Dakota State has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

North Dakota’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game South Dakota State allows. South Dakota State averages 75.3 points per game, 0.9 more than the 74.4 North Dakota allows to opponents.

The Fightin’ Hawks and Jackrabbits square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Greyson Uelmen is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks. Zach Kraft is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Wilkinson is averaging 12.9 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Jackrabbits. Kalen Garry is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

