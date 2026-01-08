North Dakota faces Omaha following overtime win

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (8-10, 2-0 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (7-10, 0-2 Summit League) Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (8-10, 2-0 Summit League) at Omaha Mavericks (7-10, 0-2 Summit League)

Omaha, Nebraska; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -5.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota visits Omaha after the Fightin’ Hawks took down the South Dakota State Jackrabbits 90-87 in overtime.

The Mavericks are 5-2 in home games. Omaha is fourth in the Summit League with 13.9 assists per game led by Tony Osburn averaging 3.5.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 2-0 in conference games. North Dakota ranks third in the Summit League with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by George Natsvlishvili averaging 2.6.

Omaha is shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 46.6% North Dakota allows to opponents. North Dakota averages 75.3 points per game, 2.3 fewer than the 77.6 Omaha allows.

The Mavericks and Fightin’ Hawks match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lance Waddles is averaging 16 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Mavericks. Osburn is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Greyson Uelmen is scoring 12.3 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Fightin’ Hawks. Eli King is averaging 11.0 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 5-5, averaging 73.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.