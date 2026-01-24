North Carolina hosts Onu and Syracuse

Syracuse Orange (16-3, 6-2 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (16-5, 5-3 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m.…

Syracuse Orange (16-3, 6-2 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (16-5, 5-3 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse visits North Carolina after Dominique Onu scored 26 points in Syracuse’s 69-58 victory over the Stanford Cardinal.

The Tar Heels have gone 8-2 in home games. North Carolina averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 14-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Orange have gone 6-2 against ACC opponents. Syracuse ranks fifth in college basketball with 15.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Izoje Uche averaging 3.7.

North Carolina makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points higher than Syracuse has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). Syracuse has shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points above the 37.6% shooting opponents of North Carolina have averaged.

The Tar Heels and Orange square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ciera Toomey is scoring 10.9 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Tar Heels. Nyla Harris is averaging 10.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Onu is averaging 12.7 points, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Orange. Uche is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 36.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Orange: 8-2, averaging 76.7 points, 40.4 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 11.8 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

