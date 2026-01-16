North Carolina Central takes on Howard following Carvey’s 21-point game

Howard Bison (10-8, 1-2 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (7-11, 3-0 MEAC) Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Howard Bison (10-8, 1-2 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (7-11, 3-0 MEAC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central hosts Howard after Khouri Carvey scored 21 points in North Carolina Central’s 89-78 victory over the Morgan State Bears.

The Eagles are 5-2 in home games. North Carolina Central has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Bison are 1-2 in MEAC play. Howard averages 73.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

North Carolina Central averages 73.9 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 69.7 Howard allows. Howard averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game North Carolina Central gives up.

The Eagles and Bison square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gage Lattimore averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 18.8 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Carvey is averaging 14.6 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Cam Gillus is averaging 10.1 points, 3.9 assists and two steals for the Bison. Bryce Harris is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 77.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Bison: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

