North Carolina Central hosts conference rival Norfolk State

Norfolk State Spartans (6-10) at North Carolina Central Eagles (4-11)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -3.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony McComb III and Norfolk State take on Khouri Carvey and North Carolina Central in MEAC action Saturday.

The Eagles have gone 4-2 at home. North Carolina Central has a 1-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Spartans are 1-7 in road games. Norfolk State leads the MEAC scoring 74.9 points per game while shooting 45.4%.

North Carolina Central is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 43.7% Norfolk State allows to opponents. Norfolk State averages 74.9 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the 78.5 North Carolina Central gives up to opponents.

The Eagles and Spartans face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gage Lattimore is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Eagles. Jae Slack is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

McComb is scoring 16.3 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Spartans. Elijah Jamison is averaging 16.2 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 45.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 77.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Spartans: 3-7, averaging 74.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

