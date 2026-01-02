North Carolina Central and Norfolk State face off for conference matchup

Norfolk State Spartans (6-10) at North Carolina Central Eagles (4-11) Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Anthony…

Norfolk State Spartans (6-10) at North Carolina Central Eagles (4-11)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony McComb III and Norfolk State visit Khouri Carvey and North Carolina Central in MEAC action Saturday.

The Eagles have gone 4-2 in home games. North Carolina Central is second in the MEAC with 14.5 assists per game led by Dionte Johnson averaging 5.4.

The Spartans are 1-7 in road games. Norfolk State is 4-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

North Carolina Central is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 43.7% Norfolk State allows to opponents. Norfolk State averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game North Carolina Central allows.

The Eagles and Spartans face off Saturday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 5.8 points, 5.4 assists and 2.9 steals for the Eagles. Gage Lattimore is averaging 16.1 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 37.5% over the last 10 games.

McComb is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 16.3 points. Elijah Jamison is shooting 45.6% and averaging 16.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 77.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Spartans: 3-7, averaging 74.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

