North Alabama visits Waldon and North Florida

North Alabama Lions (6-9, 1-3 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (6-9, 1-3 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Alabama Lions (6-9, 1-3 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (6-9, 1-3 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida takes on North Alabama after Alonya Waldon scored 21 points in North Florida’s 64-51 win against the Queens (NC) Royals.

The Ospreys are 4-2 in home games. North Florida has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lions are 1-3 in ASUN play. North Alabama allows 64.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.5 points per game.

North Florida scores 61.2 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 64.4 North Alabama gives up. North Alabama’s 39.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points lower than North Florida has given up to its opponents (43.9%).

The Ospreys and Lions meet Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamisyn Stinson is shooting 24.7% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, while averaging 8.1 points. Dezuray McGill is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Sofia Ceppellotti is shooting 42.7% and averaging 11.2 points for the Lions. Alexsandra Alvarado is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 5-5, averaging 64.0 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Lions: 3-7, averaging 60.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.