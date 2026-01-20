North Alabama visits Queens after Mann’s 20-point game

North Alabama Lions (6-11, 1-5 ASUN) at Queens Royals (11-8, 6-0 ASUN) Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Alabama Lions (6-11, 1-5 ASUN) at Queens Royals (11-8, 6-0 ASUN)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens takes on North Alabama after Nasir Mann scored 20 points in Queens’ 87-81 victory against the Stetson Hatters.

The Royals have gone 7-0 in home games. Queens has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lions are 1-5 in ASUN play. North Alabama ranks ninth in the ASUN with 30.2 rebounds per game led by Corneilous Williams averaging 9.8.

Queens averages 84.2 points, 6.0 more per game than the 78.2 North Alabama gives up. North Alabama averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Queens gives up.

The Royals and Lions match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Watford is averaging 10.3 points and 4.2 assists for the Royals. Mann is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Williams is averaging 13.7 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Lions. Dallas Howell is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 7-3, averaging 84.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.6 points per game.

Lions: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

