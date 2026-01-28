North Alabama visits Malone and FGCU

North Alabama Lions (6-12, 1-6 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (8-13, 2-6 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

North Alabama Lions (6-12, 1-6 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (8-13, 2-6 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU takes on North Alabama after Isaiah Malone scored 23 points in FGCU’s 86-71 loss to the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Eagles have gone 6-6 in home games. FGCU is 4-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

The Lions are 1-6 in ASUN play. North Alabama has a 1-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

FGCU scores 80.0 points per game, 1.3 more points than the 78.7 North Alabama gives up. North Alabama has shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points fewer than the 44.6% shooting opponents of FGCU have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.R. Konieczny is averaging 15.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Eagles. Rory Stewart is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dallas Howell averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc. Canin Jefferson is averaging 14.7 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 76.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 68.7 points, 27.4 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

