North Alabama visits Jacksonville after Williams’ 44-point game

North Alabama Lions (7-9, 2-3 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (11-5, 3-2 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville plays North Alabama after Priscilla Williams scored 44 points in Jacksonville’s 96-86 win against the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.

The Dolphins have gone 8-1 at home. Jacksonville scores 71.7 points and has outscored opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Lions have gone 2-3 against ASUN opponents. North Alabama is 4-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 16.2 turnovers per game.

Jacksonville scores 71.7 points, 7.9 more per game than the 63.8 North Alabama gives up. North Alabama averages 62.5 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 67.6 Jacksonville gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 14.6 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Dolphins. Mychal White is averaging 10.4 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 43.9% over the past 10 games.

Alexsandra Alvarado averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc. Sofia Ceppellotti is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 70.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Lions: 3-7, averaging 59.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

