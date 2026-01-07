North Alabama visits Cranford and Eastern Kentucky

North Alabama Lions (5-8, 0-2 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-11, 0-2 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Alabama Lions (5-8, 0-2 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-11, 0-2 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky hosts North Alabama after Juan Cranford Jr. scored 20 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 88-76 loss to the West Georgia Wolves.

The Colonels have gone 1-4 at home. Eastern Kentucky ranks eighth in the ASUN with 13.8 assists per game led by Turner Buttry averaging 3.1.

The Lions have gone 0-2 against ASUN opponents. North Alabama has a 1-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Eastern Kentucky is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 44.5% North Alabama allows to opponents. North Alabama’s 41.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points lower than Eastern Kentucky has given up to its opponents (47.8%).

The Colonels and Lions face off Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cranford is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonels, while averaging 13.1 points. Buttry is averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games.

Donte Bacchus is scoring 14.2 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Lions. Canin Jefferson is averaging 11.9 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 39.2% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 3-7, averaging 76.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points per game.

Lions: 3-7, averaging 66.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

