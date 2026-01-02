North Alabama takes on Stetson on 4-game slide

North Alabama Lions (5-7, 0-1 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (6-5, 0-1 ASUN) DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Alabama Lions (5-7, 0-1 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (6-5, 0-1 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama comes into the matchup against Stetson after losing four in a row.

The Hatters are 2-2 in home games. Stetson is 3-5 against opponents over .500.

The Lions have gone 0-1 against ASUN opponents. North Alabama ranks fifth in the ASUN allowing 63.2 points while holding opponents to 36.8% shooting.

Stetson scores 70.2 points, 7.0 more per game than the 63.2 North Alabama gives up. North Alabama has shot at a 37.9% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 38.5% shooting opponents of Stetson have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Thomas is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Hatters. Mary McMillan is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Alexsandra Alvarado is averaging 11.1 points for the Lions. India Howard is averaging 6.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Lions: 3-7, averaging 60.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

